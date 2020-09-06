Sunday, September 6, 2020
9/11 Flight 93 Memorial to Be Held Privately at Request of Families
9/11 museum marks 25th anniversary of 1993 WTC bombing. (PHOTO: NEW YORK POST/Jin Lee)
9/11 museum marks 25th anniversary of 1993 WTC bombing. (PHOTO: NEW YORK POST/Jin Lee)
SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) – After originally announcing the Flight 93 observance ceremony would be open to the public, the Flight 93 National Memorial’s website now says the full ceremony will be held privately at the “request of the Families of Flight 93.”

The memorial’s website also says in order to adhere to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s public health guidelines it will stream the ceremony online.

