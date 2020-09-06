â€˜Major Incidentâ€™ Reported in Birmingham with Multiple Stabbings: Sky News

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
Police in Birmingham have declared a “major incident” after officers were called to multiple stabbings in the city centre, Your Content has learned.
According to Sky News, West Midlands Police say officers were called to reports of a stabbing in the city centre at 12:30am on Sunday.
