Sunday, September 6, 2020
Sunday, September 6, 2020
News Tip?

â€˜Major Incidentâ€™ Reported in Birmingham with Multiple Stabbings: Sky News
â

By Your Content Staff
Modified
WORLD NEWS
ðŸ“¸: Your Content Breaking News Illustration
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as theyâ€™re published.

Police in Birmingham have declared a “major incident” after officers were called to multiple stabbings in the city centre, Your Content has learned.

According to Sky News, West Midlands Police say officers were called to reports of a stabbing in the city centre at 12:30am on Sunday.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story youâ€™ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you wonâ€™t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
WORLD NEWS

Australia Falls Into Its First Recession in Almost 30 Years: Bloomberg

Your Content Staff - 0
Australia has fallen into its first recession in almost 30 years with the economy shrinking.
Read more

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Resign Due to Health

WORLD NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed intention to step down, citing his declining health.

Kim Jong-un Said to Be â€˜In Comaâ€™ with Kim Jo-jong to Assume Power: Diplomat

WORLD NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
Kim Jong-un is â€˜in a coma' with North Korea passing power to his sister, who had him sign off quickly.

Assassin Poisons Putinâ€™s Critic, Russian Figure Alex Navalny, Promoting Mid-Flight Landing

WORLD NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
The anti-corruption campaigner fell ill during a flight and the plane made an emergency landing in.

Rockets Strike United States Military Base in Syria: Foreign Reports

WORLD NEWS Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Three rockets are said to have hit a US military base in Syria moments ago, Your Content is learning.

United States FINALLY Lifts Coronavirus Travel Advisory

WORLD NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
The travel advisory set in place on March 19 due to coronavirus has been lifted, reopening the United States after four months.

Massive Explosion Shakes Lebanonâ€™s Capital Beirut

WORLD NEWS Associated Press - 0
A massive explosion shook Lebanonâ€™s capital Beirut on Tuesday wounding a number people and causing widespread damage.

WHO: COVID-19 Tops All-Time Record, 292,527 New Cases Overnight

CORONAVIRUS Your Content Staff - 0
There were 292,527 new COVID-19 cases reported to the World Health Organization in the last 24 hours, more than in any other...

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright Â© 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.