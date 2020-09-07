Hero South Jersey Cop, Sean Peek, Dead After Jumping Into River to Save Woman

A veteran South Jersey police officer died after jumping into a river in an attempt to save a woman’s life Sunday, Your Content has learned.

The Bridgeton Police Department announced on Facebook the death of 49-year-old Officer Sean Peek on Monday.

Peek was working the overnight shift from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday when he and other officers were called to the Bridgeton Fire Department EMT satellite station on Mayor Aitken Drive for a report of an ambulance being struck by an unknown object around 1:30 a.m, NBC 10 reports.

According to the news station, when Peek arrived, he saw a woman running into some nearby woods. Peek then saw that woman either fall or jump into the Cohansey River.

“Sean made a decision as would any officer and entered the water in attempt to pull the person from the running waters no matter what the circumstances,” Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. said. “The woman eventually made it across the river but Officer Peek had difficulty making it back to shore as he was still donning all of his equipment and gear.”

No arrangements have been announced for services.