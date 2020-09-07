Last Remaining Non-Chinese Journalists FLEE China After Cops Try Nabbing Them

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.
The final two Australian correspondents working for Australian media in China have been rushed out of the country, after local police demanded interviews with both journalists, Your Content has learned.
Two Australian foreign correspondents in China have been urgently flown home after a tense diplomatic standoff, reports The Guardian.
- Advertisement -
The ABC’s Bill Birtles and the Australian Financial Review’s Michael Smith both left China on Monday night after reportedly being questioned by China’s ministry of state security.
“It’s very disappointing to have to leave under those circumstances,” Birtles said after returning to Sydney. “It’s a relief to be back in the country with genuine rule of law. But this was a whirlwind and it’s not a particularly good experience.”
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.