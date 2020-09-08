AG Shapiro Says Pa. Election Delays Are BS, Vows to Fight for Residents from Both Parties

Attorney General Josh Shapiro made it crystal clear his office isn’t playing politics — declaring Pennsylvanians are ‘the ones in power’ come election day, Your Content is first to report.

During a heated Instagram video, Shapiro reminded residents they hold the power to vote on election day — after getting wind of rumors circulating by ‘Trump and his enablers.’

“As Trump continues lying about our elections, my message to Pennsylvanians is:

“You’re the ones with the power. You’re the ones with the vote. And I’m your lawyer. I’m doing everything I can to protect your right to vote and stop these cynical attempts by Trump & his enablers,” Pennsylvania’s top cop said.

