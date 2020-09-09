Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Prisoner Escapes Federal Custody in Brooklyn, New York
NYC
A prisoner escaped from federal custody in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon, according to police and a law-enforcement source, Your Content has learned.

The unidentified escapee was being transported by the FBI near the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park when he made a break for it soon after 4 p.m., the source told Page Six.

