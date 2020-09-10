Four Houston Cops Fired Over Fatal Shooting of Man, 27

Four Houston Police Department officers were fired Thursday over the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Nicolas Chavez. Graphic bodycam video of the shooting from April has also been released.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said at a press conference Thursday that a total of 24 shots were fired during the incident. Of those 24 shots, only three were deemed “objectively reasonable.”

- Advertisement -

On the night of April 21, police responded to a call of a man who had been running in and out of traffic, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reports. The police spent around 15 minutes retreating from Chavez, during which they used bean bag rounds and stun guns on Chavez to try to get him to stop. He kept moving toward the officers, who repeatedly told him to drop what they thought was a knife, but turned out to be a piece of rebar.

- Advertisement -