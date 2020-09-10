Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as theyâ€™re published.
The iconic actress is known for her roles in Game of Thrones, TV series The Avengers and James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Your Content has learned.
The British actress made her name in movies including The Avengers and hit TV shows All Creatures Great and Small and Game of Thrones.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story youâ€™ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you wonâ€™t see anywhere else.