Thursday, September 10, 2020
Thursday, September 10, 2020
News Tip?

Houston Texans Cowered in Their Locker Room During the National Anthem Thursday
H

By Associated Press
Modified
Featured
By Associated Press
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

The Houston Texans remained in their locker room during the national anthem before their opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in a coordinated display meant to bring awareness to Black Lives Matter and other social justice initiatives, Your Content has learned.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
ANTIFA

Death of Antifa Member Ruled a HOMICIDE by Washington State Medical Examiner

Your Content Staff - 0
The Antifa-man was shot multiple times and killed by US Marshals outside an apartment.
Read more

Four Houston Cops Fired Over Fatal Shooting of Man, 27

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Four Houston cops were fired Thursday over the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Nicolas Chavez.

Ohio College Kid Throws Massive Party After Testing POSITIVE for COVID-19

COVID COLLEGE Your Content Staff - 0
The Ohio kid told cops ‘That's why I'm at my house' and that he was quarantining by staying at home.

Combatting Suicide in Pennsylvania: Useful Resources for All Pennsylvanians

GOV. TOM WOLF Your Content Staff - 0
The Wolf Administration and Prevent Suicide PA today recognized World Suicide Prevention Day.

Trump Signs Order to Extend 9/11 Security Due to ‘Immediate Threat of Further Attacks on US’

TERRORISM Your Content Staff - 0
President Trump said there is a ‘continuing and immediate threat of further attacks on the United States.’

Pennsylvanians Urged to HUNT Spotted Lanternflys and SQUASH Them At Once

GOV. TOM WOLF Your Content Staff - 0
Authorities in Pa. are urging members of the public to take the Spotted Lanternfly into their own hands.

‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Avengers’ Star Diana Rigg Dead at 82

RIP Your Content Staff - 0
The iconic actress is known for her roles in Game of Thrones, TV series The Avengers and James Bond.

At Least Six Dead as Wildfires Rage Across California

NATIONAL NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
Wildfires continued to rage out of control throughout California and the Pacific Northwest.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.