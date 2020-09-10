Thursday, September 10, 2020
Thursday, September 10, 2020
Trump Signs Order to Extend 9/11 Security Due to ‘Immediate Threat of Further Attacks on US’
By Your Content Staff
Modified
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with state and local officials to discuss school safety in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Your Content Staff
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum extending the National Emergency due to the ‘continuing and immediate threat of further attacks on the United States,’ Your Content has learned.

“Consistent with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act, 50 U.S.C. 1622(d), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency previously declared on September 14, 2001, in Proclamation 7463, with respect to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and the continuing and immediate threat of further attacks on the United States,” the Order reads.

“Because the terrorist threat continues, the national emergency declared on September 14, 2001, and the powers and authorities adopted to deal with that emergency must continue in effect beyond September 14, 2020. Therefore, I am continuing in effect for an additional year the national emergency declared on September 14, 2001, in response to certain terrorist attacks.
This notice shall be published in the Federal Register and transmitted to the Congress.”

