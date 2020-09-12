Black Man with CLOWN MASK Kills Black Man for ‘Dissing Him’ at Indiana Mall: Shooter At-Large: Source

An Indiana gunman donning a clown mask is on the prowl after opening fire at a mall Saturday afternoon when a man ‘dissed’ him, according to eye witnesses who spoke exclusively to Your Content.

At least one person has been killed by a gunman after shots were reported fired inside an Indiana mall on Saturday after footage showed terrified shoppers sprinting away.

Frantic calls flooded into the Mishawaka Police Department just before 3pm as residents reported a shooting at University Park Mall.

“A black man shot and killed another black man at University Park Mall in Indiana,” a source close to the on-going investigation told Your Content.

“From what we understand, the gunman was heard yelling to someone nearby about ‘dissing’ him or his friend.

As Your Content readers know, footage taken by a witness at University Park Mall shows a crowd of people screaming as they run towards the exit doors.

“The gunman then opened fire – striking and killing his victim.”

The source confirms the gunman is at large.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

Additional Reporting By: Hong Xie from Your Content’s Mid-Atlantic Bureau and the Associated Press contributed to this report.