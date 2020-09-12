Saturday, September 12, 2020
Saturday, September 12, 2020
News Tip?

Conor Mcgregor ARRESTED for Attempted Sexual Assault
C

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Featured
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Conor Mcgregor has been arrested in Corsica for attempted sexual assault, French officials say, Your Content has learned.

The prosecutor’s office wrote in a statement: ‘Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony McGregor was the subject of a hearing by the police.’

- Advertisement -

According to the AFP news agency, the Irishman was arrested following the incident.

No other details have been given on the charges against him at present.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Featured

Congress Demands Justice Department Investigate Netflix for ‘Distributing Child Porn’

Your Content Staff - 0
Members of Congress are calling on the Department of Justice to launch an investigation into Netflix.
Read more

Suburban Philly Town in Delco to Target and IMPOUND Trump Signs on 9/11

Exclusive Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
While residents remember the horrific Sept. 11 attacks, Marple Township intends to ‘impound’ Trump campaign signs.

Three Philadelphia Monsters Detained on Charges of Child Sex Trafficking

NATIONAL NEWS Your Content Staff - 2
Feds arrested three Philly men Friday in connection to a child sex trafficking sting operation.

Jersey Wholesaler NABBED by AG Shapiro for Ripping Pennsylvanian Businesses Off During Pandemic

Shapiro's Scoop Your Content Staff - 0
A Jersey jerk off was caught ripping businesses off to cash in on blood money funded by mom-and-pop shops.

Nineteen Years Later, Terrorists Celebrate 9/11 Memorial as ‘Pivotal Point’

TERRORISM Your Content Staff - 0
The Islamic State militant group (ISIS) released a statement through its newspaper celebrating 9/11.

Elon Musk FORGETS Name of His One and Only Kid During Interview

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Tesla CEO asks the reporter to repeat themselves before laughing and saying his boy’s name ‘sounds like a password.’

Pennsylvania Sees Coronavirus Surge, Over 1,000 New Cases Overnight

CORONAVIRUS Your Content Staff - 0
There are 1,008 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 142,885.

Two Dept. of Children and Family Services Staffers Charged in AJ Freund Investigation

Breaking News Your Content Staff - 0
Both men were taken into custody and transported to the McHenry County jail Thursday.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.