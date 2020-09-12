Greece Prepares for Potential War, Confirms Purchase of Arsenal Amid Turkey Tension

Greece has bolstered its military with new weapons, troops, and the development of its defence industry as a tense standoff with neighbouring Turkey has sparked concerns of open conflict between the two NATO allies, Your Content is learning.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis outlined Saturday the details of a program to boost Greece’s defense capabilities, amid heightened tensions with neighboring Turkey over rights to resources in the eastern Mediterranean, reports the Associated Press.

- Advertisement -

Mitsotakis was expected to lay out the plan, which involves military procurement, reinforcing military personnel and developing the country’s domestic defense industry, during a state of the economy address in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily. Check back with Your Content for an updated version.

- Advertisement -