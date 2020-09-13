Sunday, September 13, 2020
Coatesville Police Responding to Freak Motorcycle Accident, Reports of 1 Dead on Route 82 Nearby Marriott
By Your Content Staff
Officers from the Coatesville Police Department and nearby fire departments are responding to reports of a freak motorcycle accident on Route 82, and Your Content has learned at least one person has died.

According to law enforcement on scene … one person has died as a result of the injuries.

The accident is in the area of Route 82 nearby the Route 30 bypass, according to police.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily. Check back with Your Content throughout the day for updates.

