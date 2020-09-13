Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
The Philadelphia Eagles had their wings clipped Sunday evening — losing their FIRST game after a lengthy coronavirus lockdown to the ‘Washington Team,’ Your Content is first to report.
The Eagles dominated the first half of the game — leading 17 to nothing. But they lost their momentum and lost 17-27.
Following renewed attention to questions of racial justice in wake of the George Floyd protests in 2020, a letter signed by 87 shareholders and investors was sent to team and league sponsors Nike, FedEx, and PepsiCo urging them to cut their ties unless the name was changed.
The pushovers caved — changing the team name to the … Washington Team.
