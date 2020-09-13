Sunday, September 13, 2020
Sunday, September 13, 2020
Philadelphia Eagles Lose FIRST GAME After COVID Lockdown, Fans Ditch Defiant NFL
By Kosmas Kotopoulos
Philadelphia Eagles Lose FIRST GAME After COVID Lockdown, Fans Ditch Defiant NFL
By Kosmas Kotopoulos
The Philadelphia Eagles had their wings clipped Sunday evening — losing their FIRST game after a lengthy coronavirus lockdown to the ‘Washington Team,’ Your Content is first to report.

The Eagles dominated the first half of the game — leading 17 to nothing. But they lost their momentum and lost 17-27.

Following renewed attention to questions of racial justice in wake of the George Floyd protests in 2020, a letter signed by 87 shareholders and investors was sent to team and league sponsors Nike, FedEx, and PepsiCo urging them to cut their ties unless the name was changed.

The pushovers caved — changing the team name to the … Washington Team.

Developing now. Additional reporting to follow. Check back with Your Content momentarily for updates.

