Sunday, September 13, 2020
Sunday, September 13, 2020
News Tip?

Police Officer SHOT in St. Louis‘ College Hill Neighborhood, Gunman at Large
P

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Breaking News
📸: Your Content Breaking News Illustration
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after an officer was injured in a shooting in St. Louis’ College Hill neighborhood.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Breaking News

Coatesville Police Responding to Freak Motorcycle Accident, Reports of 1 Dead on Route 82 Nearby Marriott

Your Content Staff - 0
The fatal accident involving a motorcycle was in the area of Route 82 at the Route 30 bypass, according to police.
Read more

Shots Fired Inside an Indiana Mall, Shoppers Stampede to Safety

Breaking News Your Content Staff - 0
Shots have been fired inside an Indiana mall on Saturday after footage showed terrified shoppers sprinting away.

Two Dept. of Children and Family Services Staffers Charged in AJ Freund Investigation

Breaking News Your Content Staff - 0
Both men were taken into custody and transported to the McHenry County jail Thursday.

At Least A Dozen Injured After NJ Transit Bus Slams Into Divider Nearby Lincoln Tunnel

Breaking News Your Content Staff - 0
More than a dozen people were injured Saturday morning when a bus slammed into the divider of the Lincoln Tunnel.

Hurricane Laura Could Be the Most Devastating Storm to Hit Louisiana Since 1851

Breaking News Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Hurricane Laura is headed full throttle towards Louisiana — and it could be the most destructive storm in 169 years.

Fort Hood Soldier Found Dead, Hanging on Tree in Texas

Breaking News Your Content Staff - 0
The body of a missing soldier is believed to have been found about 30 miles from Fort Hood.

U.S. Army Searching for MISSING Fort Hood Solider

Breaking News Your Content Staff - 0
FORT HOOD - A U.S. Army base is searching for one of its soldiers.

Multiple Police Officers Shot in Texas Stand Off, Gunman Barricaded Inside Home

Breaking News Hong Xie - 0
According to the Cedar Park Police Department, multiple law enforcement agencies are at a home off of Natalie Cove.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.