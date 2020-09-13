Sunday, September 13, 2020
Sunday, September 13, 2020
News Tip?

Rioters Close George Washington Bridge in Manhattan During Violent Clash with Cops
R

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Featured
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

More than 100 BLM rioters shut down George Washington Bridge in Manhattan and then violently clashed with NYPD outside their precinct on another chaotic night in the big apple, Your Content has learned.

Hawk Newsome, leader of the Greater New York chapter of BLM, said three people had been arrested following a violent confrontation outside an upper Manhattan police precinct.

- Advertisement -

He boasted: ‘Say Less. Work More. THEY NEVER SHUT DOWN THE GEORGE WASHINGTON BRIDGE BEFORE.

‘We did that for our Sisters and Brothers who had their lives stolen by AmeriKKKa.’

Newsome had announced the demonstration on Thursday, tweeting: ‘Roll with us Saturday as we Shut S*** Down. @blmgreaterny @Boogie Down Bronx.’

- Advertisement -

The group, trailed by Port Authority Police, then moved on to the 34th Precinct, having met up with another group of demonstrators.

Four blocks up from the bridge, on West 183rd Street and Broadway, they were met at the precinct by a line of police.

After their rally, the police then moved to forcefully clear the area, some using batons on the protesters.

‘FREE THE TEAM!!!’ tweeted Newsome, saying that at least three protesters had been arrested.

‘Pigs at the 34th are not picking up the phone. CALL UNTIL THEY DO FREE @elletravelsvegan @gabriel.himself @jamaicanwriterchick.’

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Exclusive

Black Man with CLOWN MASK Kills Black Man for ‘Dissing Him’ at Indiana Mall: Shooter At-Large: Source

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
An Indiana gunman donning a clown mask is on the prowl after opening fire at a mall Saturday afternoon when a man 'dissed' him.
Read more

Shots Fired Inside an Indiana Mall, Shoppers Stampede to Safety

Breaking News Your Content Staff - 0
Shots have been fired inside an Indiana mall on Saturday after footage showed terrified shoppers sprinting away.

Singapore Airlines Offering ‘Joy Flights’ Where You Depart and Arrive at the SAME Airport

WAIT, WHAT? Your Content Staff - 0
Step aboard the flight to nowhere — Singapore Airlines is planning trips that start and end at the SAME airport.

Greece Prepares for Potential War, Confirms Purchase of Arsenal Amid Turkey Tension

WORLD NEWS Your Content Staff - 1
Greece has bolstered its military with new weapons, troops, and the development of its defence industry.

Conor Mcgregor ARRESTED for Attempted Sexual Assault

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Conor Mcgregor has been arrested in Corsica for attempted sexual assault, French officials say.

Congress Demands Justice Department Investigate Netflix for ‘Distributing Child Porn’

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Members of Congress are calling on the Department of Justice to launch an investigation into Netflix.

Suburban Philly Town in Delco to Target and IMPOUND Trump Signs on 9/11

Exclusive Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
While residents remember the horrific Sept. 11 attacks, Marple Township intends to ‘impound’ Trump campaign signs.

Three Philadelphia Monsters Detained on Charges of Child Sex Trafficking

NATIONAL NEWS Your Content Staff - 2
Feds arrested three Philly men Friday in connection to a child sex trafficking sting operation.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.