Boy, 12, Found Dead in Feces-Caked and Darkened LOCKED Room for YEARS, Parents Charged

A Pennsylvania man and his fiancee imprisoned the man’s 12-year-old son in a darkened room for years, starving him and beating him while treating their other children well, until he was finally found dead in his own filth, Your Content has learned.
The boy, Maxwell Schollenberger, never received medical care, wasn’t enrolled in school and was rarely seen even by his siblings, who lived in the same house in Annville, Lebanon County detectives Todd Hirsch and David Shaffer claim in charges filed against the boy’s father Scott Schollenberger Jr. and Schollenberger’s fiancée Kimberly Maurer, reports FOX 7.
