Federal Judges Lifts Gov. Wolf’s Pandemic Restrictions, Calls Them Unconstitutional’

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A federal judge has struck down Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions that required people to stay at home, placed size limits on gatherings and ordered “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shut down.

U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV, an appointee of President Donald Trump, says Wolf’s measures are unconstitutional.

- Advertisement -

Courts had consistently rejected challenges to Wolf’s power to order businesses to close during the pandemic, and many other governors, Republican and Democrat, undertook similar measures as the virus spread across the country.

A spokesperson for Wolf said the administration was reviewing the decision.

- Advertisement -