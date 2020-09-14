Monday, September 14, 2020
Monday, September 14, 2020
Florida Gov. DeSantis Declares STATE OF EMERGENCY Over Hurricane Sally After Fumbling Isaias
Florida Gov. DeSantis Welcomes Sports Teams: 'Our People Are Starved to Have This Back in Life'
Sally started Monday morning as a tropical storm and quickly became a hurricane in no time, and Your Content has learned the goofy governor issued a State of Emergency after failing to do so in time during Hurricane Isaias.

The storm saw a 20-mph increase in wind speed from the advisory at 11 a.m. to a special advisory issued about 12:30 p.m., according to the National Hurricane Center. The process is known as “rapid intensification.” Rapid intensification is when a tropical cyclone intensifies dramatically in a short period of time, reports 10 Tampa Bay.

