Your Content can report.
Mercedes-Benz’s parent company, Daimler AG, has agreed to pay $1.5 billion in penalties and settlements to US and California state regulators in order to resolve allegations that its vehicles were rigged to cheat on diesel emissions tests, Your Content can report.
“This is the second largest civil penalty under the Clean Air Act on per vehicle basis. This penalty is larger than both the 2017 Volkswagen penalty and the 2019 Fiat Chrysler penalty,” EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler said.
This is the second largest civil penalty under the Clean Air Act on per vehicle basis.
