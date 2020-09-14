Monday, September 14, 2020
Monday, September 14, 2020
Stay at the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Iconic Mansion with DJ Jazzy Jeff for JUST $30
By Your Content Staff
Stay in Philly native Will Smith’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air kingdom! The iconic mansion from the show is becoming an Airbnb – and Your Content can reveal the sitcom’s DJ Jazzy Jeff will provide a personal welcome.

The grand pillared home, which features in the opening credits of the sitcom, has been decked out with ‘bold graffiti art and timeless family portraits’ – and Philly cheesesteaks will be served on silver platters.

Filming of interior scenes for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mainly took place on a Los Angeles sound-stage in pre-made sets – but the home used for the Airbnb stay, which is actually located in the posh neighborhood of Brentwood, near Bel-Air, was seen not only in the opening credits, but every time Will’s best friend, Jazz (played by DJ Jazzy Jeff), was thrown out.

His expulsion from the property was a running joke in the show.

The stays will take place in a wing of the mansion, with access to a posh bedroom and bathroom, an amazing outdoor pool, a poolside lounge area and an elegant dining room.

Airbnb says that during this ‘royal overnight’ guests will be virtually welcomed to the mansion by none other than DJ Jazzy Jeff himself.

Then they’ll get to ‘lace up a fresh pair of Air Jordans before shooting some b-ball in the bedroom, spin throwback classics all night on turntables and don a fly look from Will’s closet, from argyle prepster to all-star Bel-Air athlete’.

So that fans around the world can get in on the fun, DJ Jazzy Jeff will also be hosting an Airbnb Online Experience ‘in which he’ll teach guests how to spin and scratch like a hip-hop legend’.

Guests will get to spend some virtual time with him in his home studio and ‘spin some vinyl together in honor of the good ‘ole days at the freshest crib in LA’.

Aspiring DJs can request to book this one-time event starting today at abnb.co/djjazzyjeff, and the experience will take place on October 1.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air originally aired on TV from September 1990 until May 1996 and was the show that launched Will Smith’s career.

He played Will, a fictionalized version of himself, who was sent from his home in Philadelphia to live with his wealthy aunt, uncle, cousins and their butler at their Bel-Air mansion after getting into a fight.

It also starred the late James Avery (Uncle Phil), Janet Hubert and Daphne Maxwell Reid (both played Aunt Viv), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Tatyana M. Ali (Ashley) and Joseph Marcell.

Five Airbnb stays in the ‘Bel-Air’ mansion are up for grabs on October 2, October 5, October 8, October 11 and October 14 for only $30 a night. They will be available for groups of up to two Los Angeles County residents, who can request to book beginning on September 29 at 11am PDT on airbnb.com/fresh.

‘To celebrate the feeling of family and community Will Smith and friends brought to all of us, Airbnb will make a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia, a charity that supports youth, including those in greatest need, by offering development and skill-building programs, recreational activities and empowerment tools.’

