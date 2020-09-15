Bill Gates Sr. Dead at 94

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
Bill Gates Sr., a respected lawyer, devoted civic leader, trusted mentor, and influential philanthropist who helped to shape Seattle’s tech industry even before his son co-founded Microsoft, died Monday of Alzheimer’s disease. He was 94.
“My father’s death is a tremendous loss for our family and the many people whose lives he touched. Dad lived a long and enormously meaningful life,” Bill Gates Jr. said in a statement issued by the Gates family.
“I never stopped learning from his wisdom, kindness, and humility. Melinda and I owe him a special debt because his commitment to serving the community and the world helped inspire our own philanthropy. Although he would be the last person to say it, my father’s compassion and generosity will live on in the foundation he helped build.”
