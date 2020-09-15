Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Florida Deploys National Guard Ahead of Hurricane Sally
FLORIDA
The Florida National Guard has activated 175 members ahead of Hurricane Sally, Your Content has learned.

The Department of Emergency Management released the news shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

