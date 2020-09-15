Police in Delaware County Seeking Gunman Who Shot Man in Head, Killing Him

Police in Delaware County are investigating a homicide that happened Monday night in the City of Chester, and Your Content received a briefing on the situation.

According to police … they responded to area of the 1400 block of Congress Street for the report of shots fired just before 6 p.m.

While traveling to the area, officers could hear active gunfire coming from the area of 9th & Tilghman Streets.

When cops arrived, officers had located a motor vehicle accident located in the area of 9th & Edwards Streets.

As the courageous cops approached a vehicle that was involved in the accident, they observed the vehicle to be occupied by a gunshot victim.

The victim, who was located in the driver’s seat was identified as 26-year-old Timothy Hamler.

Hamler had sustained a gunshot wound to his head as well as other gunshot wounds to the right side of his body.

Paramedics from Crozer Chester Medical Center were on location and began to treat the victim. The victim was then transported to Crozer Chester Medical Center, where he received advanced treatment.

The victim didhowever succumb to his injuries, and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel from Crozer Chester Medical Center.

Upon searching the area, officers discovered numerous crime scenes in the area. A crime scene was discovered in the area of John St & Carla’s Ln, as well as in the area of 9th & Carlas Ln that expanded to the area of 9th & Yarnell Sts.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are urged to contact Detective Jamison Rogers of the City of Chester Police.