Wednesday, September 16, 2020
PARENTS WORST NIGHTMARE! 2-Month-Old Baby DIES From Coronavirus in Michigan
A 2-month-old baby in Michigan has died from COVID-19, Your Content can tragically report.

The news was made public by Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Wednesday.

Dr. Khaldun spoke about the infant’s death while discussing how children are not immune to COVID-19. 

She said while children are less likely to get severely ill, they still can and are likely to pass it on to others, reports FOX 17.

Across the United States, Dr. Khaldun said almost 800 children have been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, a disease associated with COVID-19.

