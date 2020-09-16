Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
News Tip?

Pennsylvania Governor Says ‘It’s Time to Legalize’ Weed from TODAY in Statement
P

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Featured
📸: Your Content Illustration
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf wants marijuana legalized in Pennsylvania as early as TODAY due to the financial catastrophe caused by the coronavirus, Your Content is first to reveal.

Focusing on the benefits of restorative justice and revenue generation, Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman again today called on the legislature to take up legalization of adult-use cannabis.

- Advertisement -

“I urge the legislature to join me in building a foundation now to strengthen Pennsylvania’s economy by legalizing cannabis for adult use,” Gov. Wolf said. “This is revenue that can help Pennsylvanians adversely impacted by the criminal justice system access restorative justice programs, it can be earmarked to help our historically disadvantaged small businesses weather the economic crisis caused by COVID-19, and it will give our economy a much-needed boost.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused enormous disruptions to Pennsylvania’s economy, and with additional federal aid stagnating in Congress, Wolf said adult-use cannabis legalization now will go a long way in helping the state’s economy recover in the future. 

Some states that have legalized adult-use cannabis have received hundreds of millions in additional revenue. 

- Advertisement -

Wolf and Fetterman stressed that while it will take time to build a system that will bring in that level of revenue in Pennsylvania, there are things the legislature can and should do now to ensure that the state and its residents can benefit from that revenue as soon as possible.

Lt. Gov. Fetterman has long led the charge for decriminalizing possession of small amounts of cannabis, something that can save money and change the path of the lives of people previously convicted of these low-level crimes. 

“In 2019, nearly 22,000 people in PA were arrested for having a small amount of marijuana,” Lt. Gov. Fetterman said. “We can better devote the time and resources we spend prosecuting these Pennsylvanians for doing something that most of us think shouldn’t even be illegal.”

Gov. Wolf and Lt. Gov. Fetterman were joined by Lehigh Valley NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws) executive director Jeff Riedy. NORML hosted “Planting A Seed for Freedom; Let Our People Grow,”an awareness event on the Capitol steps today. 

“We welcome the inclusion of cannabis legalization into Governor Wolf’s legislative agenda, which doubles-down on his commitment to support statewide legalization,” Jeff Riedy said. “NORML chapters across the commonwealth endorsed the Wolf/Fetterman ticket back in 2018. With two robust legalization bills already written, lawmakers could act tomorrow.”

The clear message of the day was urgency and how acting now to decriminalize possession of small amounts of cannabis can have immediate benefits for those most adversely affected by criminalization and legalization now can have long-term benefits for the state and all of its residents.

“The decriminalization and legalization of adult-use cannabis are what the people of Pennsylvania want,” Gov. Wolf said. “I urge the General Assembly to listen to them.”

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
OHIO

Ohio Attorney General Demands Netflix Remove the Film ‘Cuties’ Due to Child Porn

Your Content Staff - 0
AG Dave Yost was among a group of four attorneys general who requested that Netflix remove the film "Cuties.”
Read more

Bill Gates Sr. Dead at 94

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Bill Gates Sr., a respected lawyer, devoted civic leader, trusted mentor, and influential philanthropist, died Monday.

Wolf Administration Instructs Pennsylvanians to Ignore Federal Ruling on COVID Closures

CORONAVIRUS Hong Xie - 0
Gov. Wolf has instructed Pennsylvanians to disobey a federal court order regarding his administration’s coronavirus closures.

Cardi B Files for Divorce from Husband Offset

CELEBS Your Content Staff - 0
Cardi B filed for divorce from husband Offset in Fulton County, Georgia, on Tuesday.

Pa. Judge Throws Book at THIRTEEN Antifa Rioters, $1 MILLION Bail EACH for Lancaster Riot

Exclusive Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
13 people who are accused of committing crimes while participating in a civil disturbance in Lancaster, and Your Content has all their mugshots.

Police in Delaware County Seeking Gunman Who Shot Man in Head, Killing Him

DELCO Your Content Staff - 0
Police in Delco are investigating a homicide that happened Monday night in the City of Chester.

Pa. Sees SECOND COVID Surge in Ten Days, Over 1,000 New Cases Overnight

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Health officials confirm that there were 1,151 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

Boy, 12, Found Dead in Feces-Caked and Darkened LOCKED Room for YEARS, Parents Charged

TRUE CRIME Your Content Staff - 0
The child was imprisoned in a feces-caked and darkened and locked room for years.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.