Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Philly Mayor Allows Protests, But CLOSES Eagles Stadium Parking Lots to Avoid ‘Tailgating’
Jim Kenney (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia’s mayor has banned his own residents from enjoying their day outdoors before the Philadelphia Eagles face off with the Los Angeles Rams due to ‘coronavirus closures’ by barring tailgating, despite social distancing, Your Content can confirm.

That’s the crux of the message Philadelphia officials sent out Wednesday, announcing that parking lots and streets around Lincoln Financial Field would be closed to deter tailgating for Sunday’s Philadelphia Eagles home opener, according to NBC10, who first broke the irritating news.

No fans are allowed in the stadium due to public health restrictions on gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But leaders were also concerned about gatherings outside near the stadium while the Eagles play the Los Angeles Rams.

“There are still many ways to enjoy the game safely, and we encourage fans to watch at home with family,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a news statement.

