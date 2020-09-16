Wednesday, September 16, 2020
West Chester Drug Dealer Who Sold FENTANYL Disguised as Pain Meds Gets 6 Years in Fed Pen
A West Chester chump was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison for selling fentanyl disguised as pain medication to his clients, Your Content has learned.

United States Attorney William M. McSwain announced that Kevin Swing, a/k/a “Tone,” 36, of West Chester, PA, was sentenced to 6 ½ years in prison and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge H. Slomsky, for his role in distributing more than 900 pills containing a dangerous fentanyl analogue, a Schedule I controlled substance.

In January 2020, Swing pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a substance containing a fentanyl analogue, as well as knowingly distributing a substance containing a fentanyl analogue, for his role in a scheme to sell fentanyl disguised as prescription oxycodone.

On May 11, 2018, Swing used an intermediary to sell more than 900 pills containing the narcotic cyclopropyl fentanyl, a fentanyl equivalent, to his co-defendant Ryan Menkins, for $5,600.

Each pill was imprinted with “ETH 446,” which is typically found on Oxycodone Hydrochloride 30 mg pills. In other words, the fentanyl pills were intentionally mislabeled as legitimate, prescription oxycodone pills.

Co-defendant Menkins is currently scheduled for trial on December 14, 2020.

“It’s bad enough when legitimate prescription medication like oxycodone is misused and abused, but when a substance as dangerous as fentanyl is made to appear to be prescription medication, it can have disastrous consequences,” said U.S. Attorney McSwain. “Fentanyl and the misuse of opioids is killing our citizens, and Kevin Swing significantly contributed to our region’s opioid epidemic. Together with our law enforcement partners, my Office will do everything possible to stop the illegal distribution of these deadly drugs.”

“Thank you to the U.S. Attorney’s office for bringing justice to the citizens of Chester County by removing the defendant and his drug peddling from our streets,” said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. “We must work together to keep our residents safe.”

“Kevin Swing was peddling pills that appeared to be standard oxycodone doses, but in fact contained a drug related to fentanyl,” said Michael J. Driscoll, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division. “Anyone buying those pills would’ve been expecting one thing and getting another, with potentially deadly results. Drug dealers making money off the misery of others is bad enough, let alone this dangerous bait and switch. Taking Swing off the street should send a message that the FBI and our law enforcement partners continue to fight to make our communities safer in the face of the opioid epidemic.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Newtown Square Resident Agency and the West Whiteland Township Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Matthew T. Newcomer.

