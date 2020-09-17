Thursday, September 17, 2020
Thursday, September 17, 2020
Facebook and Instagram Outages Reported Across Globe
By Your Content Staff
Instagram is DOWN and millions of users across the world are experiencing an outage affecting news feeds and logins in both Instagram and Facebook, Your Content has learned.

The social media platforms are experiencing an outage across the world that has hit thousands in the US, Europe, South America and parts of Russia.

DownDetector shows there are more than 50,000 reports flooding in from users.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

