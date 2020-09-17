Global Cases of COVID-19 Tops 30 Million

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 worldwide topped 30 million on Thursday, and the U.S. case tally climbed above 6.6 million, as President Donald Trump confidently declared a vaccine would soon be available for the American people, Your Content can report.
“As soon as it’s announced, we’ll be able to start,” Trump said Wednesday. “That’ll be from mid-October on — maybe a little bit later than that. We’ll be all set so as soon as it’s given the go-ahead — they’re doing trials, as you know — so as soon as it’s given the go-ahead, we will get it out, defeat the virus.”
