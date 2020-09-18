Joe Biden Recommends NOT Replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Until AFTER Election So He Can Pick If He Wins

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is requesting that Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat not be filled until after the election in the event he wins the presidency, Your Content has learned.

“Just so there is no doubt, let me be clear: The voters should pick a president and that president should pick the justices for the Senate to consider,” he told reporters, reports the NY Post.

“This is the position that the United States Senate took in 2016,” Biden said.

