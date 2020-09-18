Judge Lets Pennsylvania Pedophile Politician Charged with 15 Felonies to Remain On Streets Pending Trial with No Bail Required

A Pennsylvania pedophile politician is charged with fifteen counts of possessing child pornography, and Your Content has learned the child predator was released without paying a dime in bond.

Former Harrisburg City Councilman Brad Koplinski is facing 15 felony charges for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to court dockets.

The charges were filed Thursday against Koplinski, 51, a Democrat who last year ran unsuccessfully for against the Republican incumbent for Dauphin County Clerk of Courts, reports PennLive, who first broke the story.

Koplinski had a preliminary arraignment Friday a 12:30 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Hanif Johnson, who released him on $5,000 unsecured bail.

