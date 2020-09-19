FBI and Secret Service Say Package Addressed to President Trump Contained POISON

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.
A package addressed to President Trump containing the poison ricin was intercepted by law enforcement, Your Content has learned.
The FBI and Secret Service are investigating the situation.
- Advertisement -
Ricin is a highly toxic compound extracted from castor beans that has been used in terror plots. It can be used in powder, pellet, mist or acid form.
If ingested, it causes nausea, vomiting and internal bleeding of the stomach and intestines, followed by failure of the liver, spleen and kidneys, and death by collapse of the circulatory system, CNN reports.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.