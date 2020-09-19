FBI and Secret Service Say Package Addressed to President Trump Contained POISON

A package addressed to President Trump containing the poison ricin was intercepted by law enforcement, Your Content has learned.

The FBI and Secret Service are investigating the situation.

- Advertisement -

Ricin is a highly toxic compound extracted from castor beans that has been used in terror plots. It can be used in powder, pellet, mist or acid form.

If ingested, it causes nausea, vomiting and internal bleeding of the stomach and intestines, followed by failure of the liver, spleen and kidneys, and death by collapse of the circulatory system, CNN reports.

- Advertisement -