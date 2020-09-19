‘If You Are White And Own A Dog You Are Racist’ Russian Troll-Turned ‘Educator’ Claims on News Site

A man who could pass as a Russian troll has made it clear if you are white and own a pup you are urged to return it to a black family or a non-kill shelter to save it from enslavement, Your Content can report.

The crazed story was thought to be satirical but the publication is owned by United Wildlife Union, a well-known non-profit group that falsely claims to ‘protect animal rights and further social justice.’

“With International Dog Day coming up, it is important we remember and advocate for the work of POC, and never let this unbalanced history be forgotten,” reads the story authored by an individual who goes by Cayde.

“If you are white and own a canine, please consider donating them to a local POC family or non kill shelter so it can truly find the perfect home.”

POC stands for ‘person of color.’

According to the author’s byline, which does not include his last name, Cayde is a father to two and a “lifelong conservationist.”

The website says Cayde “spends his time creating and disseminating educational materials for local schools that help kids understand why protecting animals and LGBTQIA+ rights is so important.”

“Seriously? Sounds like a Russian troll spreading manure. Now, sit!” Norm Pattis told Your Content when asked about his thoughts on the terrible piece.

“If ever there were proof of a decline in cultural literacy, this is it.”

One reader named Riley commented: “Jesus, can’t people breathe anymore? Or is it cisgendered and misogynist.”