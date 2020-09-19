Saturday, September 19, 2020
Saturday, September 19, 2020
News Tip?

President Trump Eyes Up Notre Dame Alum Hon. Amy Coney Barrett to Replace Justice Ginsberg
P

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Exclusive
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Despite desperate calls by Democrats to stall the replacement of our beloved Justice Ruth Gader Ginsburg, Your Content has exclusively learned President Trump has started making moves by scouring the states for the perfect fit.

According to a well-placed source briefed on the situation, President Trump got to work ‘almost immediately’ and has his eyes set on the Honorable Amy Coney Barrett.

- Advertisement -

Barrett was confirmed as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in October 2017.

She is a Notre Dame Law School alumna and has taught as a member of the Law School’s faculty since 2002, according to the school’s page.

Your Content readers were first to read President Trump’s entire — uncensored statement regarding the passing of the beloved justice.

- Advertisement -

“Renowned for her brilliant mind and her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg demonstrated that one can disagree without being disagreeable toward one’s colleagues or different points of view. Her opinions, including well-known decisions regarding the legal equality of women and the disabled, have inspired all Americans, and generations of great legal minds,” President Trump said.

As Your Content readers know, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden requested that Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat not be filled until after the election in the event he wins the presidency.

What’s more, President Trump broke his silence Saturday to confirm he WILL be pushing for an immediate replacement.

“We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices.” President Trump vowed. “We have this obligation, without delay!”

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
ANTIFA

All Cop Are BASTARDS, According to Meadville Dunkin’ Donuts Who Allows Anti-Police Facemasks for Staff

Your Content Staff - 0
Dunkin’ Donuts has allowed anti-police groupies to publicly show their hatred towards police officers at work.
Read more

While Many Politicians Focus on Holding Off on Justice Ginsburg Replacement, President Trump Signs Proclamation in Her Honor

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
President Trump has signed a proclamation in memory of beloved Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Former President Obama ALSO Calls On Holding Off On Beloved Justice Ginsberg Replacement

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Former President Barack Obama said even with cancer, Ginsburg was a fighter until the end. But we cannot replace her right now.

President Trump’s FULL and UNCENSORED Statement On the Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald J. Trump issued the following statement shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, and Your Content has obtained the full, uncensored version.

Joe Biden Recommends NOT Replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Until AFTER Election So He Can Pick If He Wins

BIDEN Your Content Staff - 0
Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is requesting that Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s filled at the time being.

Gloria Allred Reacts to Death of Justice Ruth Ginsburg: ‘She Was The Greatest Justice Ever for Women’

Exclusive Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
Famed women's rights attorney Gloria Allred is grieving the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87

RIP Your Content Staff - 0
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died, Supreme Court says, Your Content can tragically report. She was 87.

Delco: Glen Mills School Abusive Counselor Who Beat Teen, 17, Gets Two Years Probation

DELCO Your Content Staff - 0
A man accused of beating a student at Glen Mills School under his capacity as a school counselor was handed a sentence of two years probation.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.