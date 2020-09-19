Saturday, September 19, 2020
Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez Cast for Scream 5, Filming ‘Has Been Underway and Halfway Done’
By Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content
Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez Cast for Scream 5, Filming ‘Has Been Underway and Halfway Done’
By Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content
Jenna Ortega will be in the fifth ‘Scream’ installment with Selena Gomez and the studio has already started filming with sources claiming the production is ‘halfway done,’ Your Content can exclusively reveal.

“Shooting has been underway for quite some time now and we’re just about halfway done,” an insider on the set exclusively revealed to Your Content.

What’s more, the source confirms Selena Gomez has been actively on the set of the thriller film.

“As for Selena Gomez — I’m not at liberty to say what her business on set is. That’s for the higher ups to reveal.”

A second source says Gomez will play the hotshot celebrity who typically dies within the first fifteen minutes of the film.

“Selina has been using the coronavirus quarantine break to her advantage,” a longtime friend told Your Content Saturday.

“It’s nobody’s place except the studio’s to confirm anything in-depth. Obviously it’s common knowledge she has been actively on set.”

According to the friend, Gomez herself can’t comment about the film due to studio agreements.

Ortega described the film as ‘a top secret project’ during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Sonia Ammar, an up-and-coming French-Arab singer, model and actor, also joined the cast of “Scream 5,” Spyglass and Paramount’s relaunch of the famous horror film franchise, Variety previously reported.

According to People Magazine, Dylan Minnette and Mason Gooding, both 23, reacted to the news on social media, where the Thirteen Reasons Why star tweeted, “[Scream] is one of my favorite movies/franchises of all time and i honestly could not be more excited to be a part of this.”

Gooding, whose father is Cuba Gooding Jr., echoed his sentiments in his own post, writing, “the most nerveracking aspect about joining a franchise is hoping you do right by the fans, and honor what came before you… well, here’s to trying our best to deliver on that front 💕 spooky season just got a lil spookier 🔪😱.”

Last month, Arquette said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that working alongside his ex-wife on the upcoming Scream sequel will be no big deal.

The pair originally met on the set of the 1996 original Scream and tied the knot in 1999, later splitting 2010 and finalizing their divorce three years later, according to People Magazine.

The film is expected to be in theaters on January 14, 2022.

