30-Year-Old Man FLOWN to Miami Hospital After Shark Attack in Florida: Developing Now

A 30-year-old Atlanta man had to be airlifted to a Miami hospital after a shark attacked him Sunday, Your Content is learning.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a shark bit Andrew Eddy in the shoulder while he was snorkeling with his family in the Florida Keys.
Deputies described the injury to Eddy’s shoulder as severe. His immediate condition is unknown at this time, according to the sheriff’s office, reports Action News, who broke the breaking news story.
This is a developing breaking news story. Check back with Your Content throughout the day for an updated version.
