New York City Man Arrested for Forcing Train Derailment in Manhattan

A man was arrested early Sunday after allegedly forcing a Manhattan subway train to jump the tracks and derail, Your Content has learned.

The unidentified 30-year-old suspect is accused of throwing debris on to the tracks of the A train at 14th Street station at 8th Avenue at around 8:20 a.m., The Post reports.

- Advertisement -

This is a developing breaking news story. Check back with Your Content throughout the day for an updated version.

- Advertisement -