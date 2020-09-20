Sunday, September 20, 2020
Sunday, September 20, 2020
News Tip?

Pennsylvania Family Purchases Six Billboards Reminding People Police Are ‘Your Neighbors, Your Friends, Your Family’
P

By Your Content Staff
Modified
BACK THE BLUE
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

A Pennsylvania woman and her family purchased six billboards in Berks County to support law enforcement amid recent attacks on police, Your Content has learned.

“Good afternoon everyone! Signs started going up today.” Lizzie Bortz wrote on Facebook.

- Advertisement -

“The 2 locations that went up today are the Buttonwood St Bridge Sign which faces East and Lancaster Ave across the street from the Giant/Shillington Market which faces South.”

Bortz says additional signage will be popping up this week.

“The others going up this week are

- Advertisement -

* Bellevue Ave W/O 222 SS FE P#1 (Current sign is Lutheran Home Care) East Facing

* Centre Ave 1 mile North of Bern Red (Current sign is Spayd’s Greenhouse) South Facing

* 422 W .35 miles E/F Green Valley Road (Current sign is Reading Public Museum) East Facing

* Rt 61 N/O Wiley’s Road (Current Sign Greter Reading Chamber Alliance) North Facing”

“My son Jason was instrumental in organizing the Go Fund Me account and I was more than happy to contribute.” the Berks mom wrote.

“I have family and many friends on the force and want them all to know how much I appreciate all that they do.”

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Exclusive

Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez Cast for Scream 5, Pre-Production Complete with Filming ‘Imminent’

Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
Jenna Ortega will be in the fifth ‘Scream’ installment with Selena Gomez and sources claim the pre-production phase of the project is complete.
Read more

Seattle ‘Slime-Ball’ Escaped Justice After 34 Arrest and Releases Finally Found Dead in Tank Full of Bleach

SEATTLE Your Content Staff - 0
The miscreant appears to have accidentally killed himself while attempting to evade police by drowning in bleach.

Dunkin’ Donuts Apologizes to Cops, Says Anti-Cop Coffee Chick Has Been Removed for GOOD

ANTIFA Your Content Staff - 1
The anti-police girl was fired just one hour after Your Content readers reported her to our tipline.

FBI and Secret Service Say Package Addressed to President Trump Contained POISON

TRUMP Your Content Staff - 0
A package addressed to President Trump containing the poison ricin was intercepted by law enforcement, Your Content has learned.

Russia Claims Ownership of Planet VENUS in Unexpected Announcement

WORLD NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
Russia has claimed ownership of Venus amid the coronavirus pandemic, Your Content can confirm.

Florida Parents BOOZE, Smoke ‘Cigar Sized Joints’ and Walk Naked During LIVE Zoom Classes

WAIT, WHAT? Your Content Staff - 0
Parents in Florida have dropped their standards and turned to booze, weed, and slouching around the home baked and naked.

President Trump Eyes Up Notre Dame Alum Hon. Amy Coney Barrett to Replace Justice Ginsberg

Exclusive Your Content Staff - 0
Despite desperate calls by Democrats to stall the replacement of our beloved Justice Ruth Gader Ginsburg.

All Cop Are BASTARDS, According to Meadville Dunkin’ Donuts Who Allows Anti-Police Facemasks for Staff

ANTIFA Your Content Staff - 0
Dunkin’ Donuts has allowed anti-police groupies to publicly show their hatred towards police officers at work.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.