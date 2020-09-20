Pennsylvania Family Purchases Six Billboards Reminding People Police Are ‘Your Neighbors, Your Friends, Your Family’

A Pennsylvania woman and her family purchased six billboards in Berks County to support law enforcement amid recent attacks on police, Your Content has learned.

“Good afternoon everyone! Signs started going up today.” Lizzie Bortz wrote on Facebook.

“The 2 locations that went up today are the Buttonwood St Bridge Sign which faces East and Lancaster Ave across the street from the Giant/Shillington Market which faces South.”

Bortz says additional signage will be popping up this week.

“The others going up this week are

* Bellevue Ave W/O 222 SS FE P#1 (Current sign is Lutheran Home Care) East Facing

* Centre Ave 1 mile North of Bern Red (Current sign is Spayd’s Greenhouse) South Facing

* 422 W .35 miles E/F Green Valley Road (Current sign is Reading Public Museum) East Facing

* Rt 61 N/O Wiley’s Road (Current Sign Greter Reading Chamber Alliance) North Facing”

“My son Jason was instrumental in organizing the Go Fund Me account and I was more than happy to contribute.” the Berks mom wrote.

“I have family and many friends on the force and want them all to know how much I appreciate all that they do.”