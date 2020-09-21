Chinese Spy Caught Working for NYPD, Arrested and Charged

An NYPD officer has been captured by federal authorities for allegedly spying on the United States and sending the information back to China, and Your Content has learned the identity of the cuffed cop is Baimadajie Angwang.

Angwang, a community affairs officer in the 111 precinct in Queens and a US Army Reservist at Fort Dix, has been arrested for acting as an agent of China.

According to the criminal complaint, Angwang acted “at the direction and control” of Chinese government officials at the consulate in New York to report on the activities of ethnic Tibetans, assess potential ethnic Tibetan intelligence sources and use his official position at the police department to give consulate officials access to senior NYPD officials.

“None of these activities falls within the scope of Angwang’s official duties and responsibilities with either the NYPD or the USAR,” the complaint said.

According to ABC7, Angwang, 33, is an ethnic Tibetan native of the People’s Republic of China and a naturalized US citizen who referred to himself as an “asset” of the People’s Republic of China,” according to the criminal complaint. Since June 2018 the FBI said Angwang has been “in frequent communication” with an unidentified Chinese consular official he referred to as “Boss.”

