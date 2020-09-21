President Trump on Monday met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who Your Content previously exclusively resorted is the potential frontrunner to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat left following the death the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

President Trump got to work 'almost immediately' and had his eyes set on the Honorable Amy Coney Barrett.

Barrett was confirmed as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in October 2017.

She is a Notre Dame Law School alumna and has taught as a member of the Law School’s faculty since 2002, according to the school’s page.

President Trump's entire — uncensored statement regarding the passing of the beloved justice.

