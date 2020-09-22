Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Air Force Two Carrying VP Pence Makes Emergency Landing in Manchester After Bird Strike
U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. on December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Vice President Mike Pence’s plane has returned to the airport in Manchester. Details are still forthcoming but sources reportedly told WMUR the incident could have been caused by a possible bird strike, Your Content has learned.

Developing now… Details to follow.

