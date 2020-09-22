Prisoners from THREE Pa. State Prisons Busted by AG Shapiro for Getting COVID UNEMPLOYMENT

Pennsylvania prisoners have made off with unemployment while lounging behind bars, and Your Content has learned the state’s top cop has charged at-least 20 inmates and co-conspirators for their criminal activities amid the coronavirus.

According to sources close to the situation … Attorney General Shapiro is said to be announcing the arrest of the individuals during a news conference tomorrow.

They’re accused of fraudulently applying for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance from behind bars along with help from outside criminals.

No additional information was immediately available regarding the facilities or people involved. The announcement is expected to come tomorrow morning.

