Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
News Tip?

Prisoners from THREE Pa. State Prisons Busted by AG Shapiro for Getting COVID UNEMPLOYMENT
P

By Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content
Modified
Featured

Pennsylvania prisoners have made off with unemployment while lounging behind bars, and sources tell Your Content AG Shapiro has arrested 20 of them.

AG Shapiro Arrests BOMBER Who Sold Dynamite to Nearby Rioters to BLOW UP ATM Machines
📸: Your Content Breaking News Illustration
By Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Pennsylvania prisoners have made off with unemployment while lounging behind bars, and Your Content has learned the state’s top cop has charged at-least 20 inmates and co-conspirators for their criminal activities amid the coronavirus.

According to sources close to the situation … Attorney General Shapiro is said to be announcing the arrest of the individuals during a news conference tomorrow.

- Advertisement -

They’re accused of fraudulently applying for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance from behind bars along with help from outside criminals.

No additional information was immediately available regarding the facilities or people involved. The announcement is expected to come tomorrow morning.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
WORLD NEWS

Video: Man Who Claimed to Be Jesus for 3 Decades Arrested by Russia for ‘Psychological Abuse’ Over Preaching

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Ruthless Russian authorities conducted a special operation to have a man who is said to be Jesus arrested.
Read more

Air Force Two Carrying VP Pence Makes Emergency Landing in Manchester After Bird Strike

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Vice President Mike Pence's plane has returned to the airport in Manchester.

New York City’s Most Wild ‘Karen’ Arrested for Hurling Glass Bottle At Random Black Jogger

KAREN SPOTTING Your Content Staff - 0
he woman who hurled a bottle and spouted a racial epithet at a Queens jogger last week was arrested.

President Trump CONFIRMS Your Content’s Previous Report on SCOTUS Pick Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Featured Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
President Trump on Monday met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett to discuss filling the position of RBG.

Chinese Spy Caught Working for NYPD, Arrested and Charged

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
NYPD officer Baimadajie Angwang has been arrested for acting as an agent of China.

PHOTOGRAPHED: Homeless Man Who Derailed NYC Subway and LAUGHED Arrested

NYC Your Content Staff - 0
A Bronx man has been charged with criminal mischief after derailing a New York City train.

Pa. Mall Gunman At-Large After Shooting Up Lehigh Valley Mall, No Injuries Reported

ACTIVE SHOOTER Your Content Staff - 0
The gunman remains on the loose Sunday morning, hours after dozens of police vehicles surrounded the building.

New York City Man Arrested for Forcing Train Derailment in Manhattan

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
A man was arrested early Sunday after allegedly forcing an NYC subway train to jump the tracks and derail.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.