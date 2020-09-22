Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
News Tip?

Video: Man Who Claimed to Be Jesus for 3 Decades Arrested by Russia for ‘Psychological Abuse’ Over Preaching
V

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified
Featured

Ruthless Russian authorities conducted a special operation to have a man who is said to be Jesus arrested.

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Ruthless Russian authorities have arrested a man who is said to be Jesus Christ, Your Content has learned.

Russian authorities mounted a special operation to arrest a former traffic police officer who claims to be the reincarnation of Jesus and has run a cult based in the depths of Siberia for the past three decades, The Guardian reports.

- Advertisement -

Helicopters and armed officers stormed communities run by Sergei Torop, known to his followers as Vissarion, and arrested him and two of his aides. Russia’s investigative committee said it would charge him with organising an illegal religious organisation, alleging that the cult extorted money from followers and subjected them to emotional abuse.

Toro, now 56, was a soldier in the Red Army before the Cold War ended, and worked as a traffic policeman until 1989. That’s when Vissarion lost his job, and coincidentally started to have visions revealing his “true nature.”

He moved into the Siberian wilderness in the 1990s, when Petropavlovka was just a group of huts in the forest. Now, it’s a huge, self-sufficient community with solar power, satellite TVs and organic vegetable gardens.

- Advertisement -

While Vissarion says he’s a reincarnation of Jesus, his Church of the Last Testament plays by a different set of rules. For one thing, polygamy is allowed. Vissarion himself has six children from two wives, including a woman he married when she was 19, after she posed nude for his paintings (Vissarion’s first wife left him after that).

Not surprisingly, many call Vissarion a liar, a swindler and a con man, and while this makes him feel “sad” he admits it’s “unavoidable. I’ll put down the basis that will change all humanity.”

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Shapiro's Scoop

Prisoners from THREE Pa. State Prisons Busted by AG Shapiro for Getting COVID UNEMPLOYMENT

Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
Pennsylvania prisoners have made off with unemployment while lounging behind bars, and sources tell Your Content AG Shapiro has arrested 20 of them.
Read more

Air Force Two Carrying VP Pence Makes Emergency Landing in Manchester After Bird Strike

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Vice President Mike Pence's plane has returned to the airport in Manchester.

New York City’s Most Wild ‘Karen’ Arrested for Hurling Glass Bottle At Random Black Jogger

KAREN SPOTTING Your Content Staff - 0
he woman who hurled a bottle and spouted a racial epithet at a Queens jogger last week was arrested.

President Trump CONFIRMS Your Content’s Previous Report on SCOTUS Pick Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Featured Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
President Trump on Monday met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett to discuss filling the position of RBG.

Chinese Spy Caught Working for NYPD, Arrested and Charged

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
NYPD officer Baimadajie Angwang has been arrested for acting as an agent of China.

PHOTOGRAPHED: Homeless Man Who Derailed NYC Subway and LAUGHED Arrested

NYC Your Content Staff - 0
A Bronx man has been charged with criminal mischief after derailing a New York City train.

Pa. Mall Gunman At-Large After Shooting Up Lehigh Valley Mall, No Injuries Reported

ACTIVE SHOOTER Your Content Staff - 0
The gunman remains on the loose Sunday morning, hours after dozens of police vehicles surrounded the building.

New York City Man Arrested for Forcing Train Derailment in Manhattan

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
A man was arrested early Sunday after allegedly forcing an NYC subway train to jump the tracks and derail.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.