Thursday, September 24, 2020
Feds Say Mail-In Ballots That Had Votes for Pres. Trump Found Discarded in Pennsylvania
By Your Content Staff
Federal agents are investigating reports of discarded mail-in ballots that had votes for President Donald Trump in battleground state of Pennsylvania, Your Content has learned.

U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, David Freed, said his office and the FBI were contacted on Monday by Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis amid concerns about “potential issues with a small number of mail-in ballots at the Luzerne County Board of Elections.”

He said his office could confirm that a ‘small number of military ballots’ were discarded.

“Of the nine ballots that were discarded and then recovered, seven were cast for presidential candidate Donald Trump. Two of the discarded ballots had been resealed inside their appropriate envelopes by Luzerne elections staff prior to recovery by the FBI and the contents of those two ballots are unknown,” he added.

In an earlier statement posted online, Freed’s office had originally claimed all nine ballots had been cast for Trump. The link was abruptly removed later in the day on Thursday, and a revised statement was issued.

Dawn Clark, a spokeswoman for Freed’s office, said the ballots ‘were improperly opened’ by county staff.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

