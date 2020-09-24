Thursday, September 24, 2020
Thursday, September 24, 2020
News Tip?

Kentucky Coward Shoots TWO Cops, Gets ‘Wanton Endangerment’ Charges and Dodges Attempted Murder
K

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Featured
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Two Louisville cops were shot overnight in what Your Content declared a terrorist attack after members of the domestic terror group Antifa stormed the streets, and we have learned the gunmen has dodged serious charges as he’s hit with a measly ‘wonton endangerment’ charge after ‘intentionally firing’ at police.

Major Aubrey Gregory and Officer Robinson Desroches were injured in the shooting Wednesday night. One of the officers was recovering out of hospital Thursday and the other was also expected to survive the attack.

- Advertisement -

Larynzo Johnson, 26, was arrested Wednesday night over the shooting and charged with first-degree assault of a police officer and first-degree wanton endangerment – the latter being the very same charge brought against the only cop to be indicted over Taylor’s slaying.

His arrest citation says Johnson ‘intentionally used a handgun to fire multiple bullets at officers… causing serious physical injury’ to two cops struck by the gunfire, reported the Courier Journal.

It is not clear why attempted murder charges have not been filed or whether they could be upgraded following an investigation.

- Advertisement -

“I want to emphasize how grateful I am for LMPD. The men and woman literally putting their lives of the line to protect our people and protect our city,” Mayor Greg Fischer said at the press conference. “What we saw last night with two police officers being shot is obviously, completely unacceptable. Violence will only be a source of pain, not a cure for pain. We know violence is never the answer.”

Shots rang out when Louisville police officers were conducting crowd control operations at Broadway and Brook Street “in response to a large crowd that had set fires, caused property damage and failed to disperse after being warned,” according to the post-arrest complaint provided by the Jefferson County Clerk Office.

Johnson “intentionally used a handgun to fire multiple bullets at officers” addressing the crowd, the complaint said. Two officers were struck by bullets causing serious physical injury. Police said witnesses spotted Johnson firing a handgun at officers and running from the scene. The complaint said he was also in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest and law enforcement recovered video of the shooting showing the suspect fire at officers.

A police statement first obtained by the Associated Press said some people were arrested in Louisville, Ky., after damaging businesses and more were detained after jumping on city vehicles being used as barricades. Later, protesters who refused orders to disperse were arrested for curfew and unlawful assembly violations.

Schroeder said 127 people were arrested overnight amid the demonstrations following the grand jury decision to charge only one officer in connection to the police operation that killed Taylor, but not her death. There were also at least 16 instances of looting across the city.

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Exclusive

AG Shapiro Catches Flock of Jail Birds and Their Criminal Pals on the Outside Claiming Unemployment

Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
AG Josh Shapiro has captured an entire flock of jailbirds who fraudulently claimed unemployment benefits while serving time for their crimes.
Read more

Police Swarming Louisville for Reports of An Officer Shot

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
An officer has been shot, Louisville Metro Police Department says without providing additional details, Your Content has learned.

Mass Organized ‘Protests’ to Hit At Least SEVEN Cities Including DC, Seattle, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Ohio and Nashville

RIOTS Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Protesters will take to the streets of at-least seven cities in the United States Wednesday night following the news on Breonna Taylor.

Missouri Governor Michael Parson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Missouri Governor Michael L. Parson has tested positive for coronavirus, Your Content is learning.

Pennsylvania Prisoners and Their Former Free Criminal Pals Busted for COVID Unemployment Scheme

Shapiro's Scoop Your Content Staff - 0
Pennsylvania’s top cop — AG Josh Shapiro — announced sweeping charges against 20 individuals.

Trump Tells Reporters to SLOW DOWN After Bombarding Him with Breonna Questions, Says He’ll Give Statement

TRUMP Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump asked reporters to slow their roll moments ago as reporters started screaming questions in regard to Breonna Taylor’s death.

New York City CANCELS 2021 New Year’s Eve Ball Drop for First Time Over Coronavirus

Exclusive Your Content Staff - 0
New York City has put an end to their annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, making the event 100 percent virtual.

FBI Investigating After Garage Set On Fire Over President Trump Flags, Federal Agents Responding

TRUMP Your Content Staff - 0
Federal agents are swarming a Minneapolis neighborhood after an arsonist set fire to a number of cars and a garage that showcased Trump flags.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.