Abducted Pennsylvania Girl Being Taken to NYC by Kidnapper, State Police Believe: Developing Now

Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for Cheltenham Township Police Department in Montgomery County.

Giselle is described as 4’0, with brown eyes, brown hair, and wearing a white tank top and purple tights. She was last seen around 2:18 p.m. at Montgomery Avenue in Elkins Park.

- Advertisement -

Her reported abductor, 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres, is described as 5’4, 160 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and wearing body armor, a facemask, and glasses. Police say he is driving either a black or white Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911 or the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600. More information can be found here .

The amber alert was sent for Montgomery County.

- Advertisement -