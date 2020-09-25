Massive ‘Level 1 Mobilization’ Underway in Cheltenham for Kidnapped Giselle Torres, 7

Police in Pennsylvania have called in reinforcements to begin a ‘Level 1 Mobilization’ in search of kidnapped Giselle Torres, 7, Your Content is learning.

Law enforcement sources tell Your Content officials are mobilizing in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County.

- Advertisement -

As Your Content readers know, Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for Cheltenham Township Police Department in Montgomery County.

Giselle is described as 4’0, with brown eyes, brown hair, and wearing a white tank top and purple tights. She was last seen around 2:18 p.m. at Montgomery Avenue in Elkins Park.

Her reported abductor, 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres, is described as 5’4, 160 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and wearing body armor, a facemask, and glasses. Police say he is driving either a black or white Dodge Charger.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911 or the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600. More information can be found here.

The amber alert was sent for Montgomery County.