Friday, September 25, 2020
Friday, September 25, 2020
News Tip?

Massive ‘Level 1 Mobilization’ Underway in Cheltenham for Kidnapped Giselle Torres, 7
M

By Your Content Staff
Modified
NATIONAL NEWS
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Police in Pennsylvania have called in reinforcements to begin a ‘Level 1 Mobilization’ in search of kidnapped Giselle Torres, 7, Your Content is learning.

Law enforcement sources tell Your Content officials are mobilizing in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County.

- Advertisement -

As Your Content readers know, Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for Cheltenham Township Police Department in Montgomery County.

Giselle is described as 4’0, with brown eyes, brown hair, and wearing a white tank top and purple tights. She was last seen around 2:18 p.m. at Montgomery Avenue in Elkins Park.

Her reported abductor, 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres, is described as 5’4, 160 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and wearing body armor, a facemask, and glasses. Police say he is driving either a black or white Dodge Charger.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911 or the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600. More information can be found here.

The amber alert was sent for Montgomery County.

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
NATIONAL NEWS

Ron Paul Tweets from Hospital Bed, Says That He’s ‘Doing Fine’ After Medical Episode

Your Content Staff - 0
Former Rep. Ron Paul was hospitalized on Friday after apparently suffering a medical incident during a livestream event.
Read more

Old Man, 80, Takes Gun and SHOOTS, Kills Younger Elderly Neighbor, 68, Over Dog Complaint

NATIONAL NEWS Eric Norton - 0
The wild gunfire erupted after she tried to break up an argument her 80-year-old neighbor.

Three Philadelphia Monsters Detained on Charges of Child Sex Trafficking

NATIONAL NEWS Your Content Staff - 2
Feds arrested three Philly men Friday in connection to a child sex trafficking sting operation.

At Least Six Dead as Wildfires Rage Across California

NATIONAL NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
Wildfires continued to rage out of control throughout California and the Pacific Northwest.

3 Dozen Gangs Form Pact Vowing to ‘Shoot Cops On Sight’ for ‘Media Coverage’

NATIONAL NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
Several street gangs formed a pact to 'shoot on-site any cop that has a weapon drawn on any subject in public.’

U.S. Army Searching for MISSING Fort Hood Solider

Breaking News Your Content Staff - 0
FORT HOOD - A U.S. Army base is searching for one of its soldiers.

Former CIA Agent Arrested for Espionage After Working for China for 12 Years

NATIONAL NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
A former CIA officer has been charged with providing secrets to China over the course of a decade.

Americans Ditch Citizenship Ahead of 2020 Election at TWICE the Rate of Prior Year

NATIONAL NEWS Your Content Staff - 1
Americans are ditching their US citizenship in droves thanks to an unbearable political atmosphere.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.