Michelle Troconis has declared ‘humans are primarily responsible for spreading misleading information’ as she enjoys what could be her last holiday in Miami before standing trial for her role in the brutal slaying of missing mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos, Your Content has learned.

Your Content was first to report Troconis ditched Connecticut early this week and made a dart towards Florida in an attempt to cheat justice.

“Studies on social media says… Readers from Twitter, Facebook and others are getting false news and they travel faster than true stories.” Troconis wrote Thursday.

“Research project finds humans are primarily responsible for spread of misleading information.

“I encourage my colleagues to be responsible and do your job the right way.

“We want a better world! And it starts from us.”

As Your Content readers know, Fotis’ sister Rena previously asserted that the perpetrator behind Jennifer’s disappearance remains at large and a threat to the public. She also criticized the state, judicial system and members of the media for influencing public opinion.

“We are shocked at how Law Enforcement obsessively focused with speculation and circumstantial evidence on an innocent man and turned their back on finding the real perpetrator of this tragedy, who is now at large, still a threat to public safety.” Rena said in the statement. “Words are not enough to describe our thoughts, emotions, and sorrow.”

“We are enraged with the Media that used him to make sensationalistic headlines, thus manipulating public opinion; the Media abandoned the presumption of innocence, seeming heedless of the effect its reporting would have on the children in this case.”

Jennifer Dulos, 50, vanished on May 24 after dropping her five children off at school.

One individual who was previously briefed on the investigation told Your Content the investigation faced grim hurdles but proceeded due to the immense and increasing pressure.

“This investigation was extremely thorough when it came to focusing in on Fotis – probably one of the most comprehensive investigations in the history of the state of Connecticut. But it was directed at one person and one person only,” the insider told Your Content. “Professional police work took a backseat in this case and they were more concerned about the public than they were at doing their jobs. This case is heavy on emotion and low on evidence.”

The source added: “The problem with this investigation that you’ll find is that it reached the level of desperation. At what point do we stop speculating and guessing; at what point do we stop being so desperate?”

Dulos, a luxury home builder originally from Greece, was accused of killing Jennifer Dulos, who has not been seen since she dropped their five children off at school in May in New Canaan. Her body has not been found despite extensive searches. Fotis Dulos had denied any role in her disappearance.

The children, who ranged in age from 8 to 13 when their mother vanished, are in the custody of their maternal grandmother in New York City.

Dulos insisted he was innocent in a note found near him, according to a court motion filed by his lawyers Thursday. In the note recovered by police officers, Dulos “declared his innocence of the infamous and heinous crimes that the state has accused him of and claimed his lawyers have the evidence to prove it,” his lawyers wrote in the filing asking a judge to order the state to preserve the note and other evidence found at the home.

On the day Fotis Dulos was found unresponsive, he had been facing an emergency bond hearing where he could have been sent back to jail. The company that originally posted the $6 million bond had learned that two properties offered as collateral were subject to foreclosure and a third was overvalued.

Police officers who went to check on Dulos because he was late for the hearing saw through a garage window that he was in medical distress. Emergency responders forced their way into the garage and medics performed CPR for about 30 minutes; he was taken to a hospital by ambulance after a pulse was discovered, Farmington police said Thursday. A lawyer for Dulos, and others, initially said he had died before saying a pulse had been found.

Dulos was eventually transferred to the Jacobi Medical Center in New York City for treatment.

Fotis Dulos was arrested Jan. 7 on murder and kidnapping charges, capping a lengthy investigation in which he emerged early as the primary suspect.

Warrants released last summer, when Dulos was charged initially with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution, said that he and a girlfriend were seen on video surveillance driving in Hartford around the time Jennifer Dulos was reported missing. The man was seen tossing garbage bags into more than 30 trash bins in the area that were later determined to have items with Jennifer Dulos’ blood on them.

Items in the garbage bags included clothing belonging to Jennifer Dulos and plastic zip ties that later tested positive for her DNA.

In filings in the two-year divorce proceedings, Jennifer Dulos said she was worried for her safety and that of the couple’s children.

In the arrest warrants, police suggested a possible financial motive, saying Fotis Dulos was $7 million in debt and would have had some access to the children’s trust funds if Jennifer Dulos died. Fotis Dulos denied that allegation.

Police allege Fotis Dulos lay in wait at Jennifer Dulos’ home in New Canaan for her to return after dropping the children off. Authorities say Fotis Dulos attacked the woman in her garage, leaving behind a bloody crime scene, and drove off with her body.

Dulos had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“We intend to proceed on as if he were alive to vindicate him,” Pattis said.

Fotis Dulos’ former mistress-turned-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and his friend, attorney Kent Mawhinney, are both charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Police said they helped Fotis Dulos try to cover up the killing, including by creating bogus alibis.

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates.